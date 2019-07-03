Dorothy Jean Harlow Roberts, 87, a native of Seattle, WA, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. She graduated from Central Washington University in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, and she served as a dedicated teacher in Vancouver and Seattle Public Schools for 8 years until she wed the love of her life, Al Roberts, in 1962. She spent her remaining years as a loving wife and mother of 5 children and the adoring grandmother to 15 grandchildren. She will be remembered for her loving, selfless nature, her sweet smile, and her deep and abiding love for her family. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister, husband, Al Roberts, and her grandson Nathan Roberts. She is survived by two sons; Mark Roberts of Anthem, AZ, Keith Roberts (Leslie) of Poquoson; three daughters, Karen Roberts Enneking (Paul) of Poquoson, Valerie Roberts Padgett (Don) of Ashburn, VA, and Susan Roberts Sweney (Ray) of Commerce, GA; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Emmaus Baptist Church at 9:00 am on Saturday, July 6.The family will receive friends following the service at 240 Cedar Road, Poquoson, VA. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Condolences to claytorrollins.com Published in Daily Press from July 3 to July 5, 2019