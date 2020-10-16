1/1
Dorothy Jean Julian
1928 - 2020
Dorothy Jean Julian (92), of Newport News, VA, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020, at home after battling cancer.

She was born June 20, 1928, to the late Benjamin Tillman Julian, Sr., and Alma Lee Brown Julian in Greenville, SC.

Dorothy graduated from Greenville High School in 1945 and Furman University in 1949. After graduation, she was employed by Office of Personnel Management, Department of the Army. Dorothy enjoyed interesting positions at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, Atlanta, GA, Germany, and Fort Monroe, VA, before retiring as a GS-14 after more than 30 years with Civil Service. Upon retirement, she received the "Commander's Award for Civilian Service."

After retirement, Dorothy enjoyed traveling, assisting children with reading in a local elementary school and was very active in Hidenwood Presbyterian Church. She deeply valued and loved all of her friends and neighbors who were true angels to her, especially during her last days.

Due to COVID there will be no memorial service, but Dorothy had previously indicated a preference for the song "I Did It My Way." The title of the song says it all. Dorothy was a strong, deeply caring and independent woman who made a great and interesting life for herself and will be dearly missed.

Survivors include one niece, Dianne Julian Boylston of Huntsville, AL; three great nieces, Christine Ferris, Kathy Richmond and Julie Boylston. She also had three great-great-nieces, Kali and Erika Richmond, and Andrea F. Salvini; one great-great-nephew, Kevin Ferris; and several second cousins. Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother, Benjamin Tillman Julian, Jr.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 16, 2020.
