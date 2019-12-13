|
Dorothy Joan Masuck, 89, of Richmond, Virginia, passed peacefully at home on November 27, 2019. Born in Minneapolis, MN, on December 17, 1929, to Dorothy and Carl H. Mattson, She graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1947, and married Joseph Masuck in 1957. She is survived by her children, David Masuck of Ft Lauderdale, FL, and Tracy Haines, of Richmond, VA, Grandchildren Cadence and Thomas Haines, of Richmond, VA, and her brother, Clark Mattson, of Minneapolis, MN.
She will be interred at Hampton National Cemetary, with her husband, Joe, at a date to be determined
