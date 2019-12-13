Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Masuck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Joan Masuck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Joan Masuck Obituary
Dorothy Joan Masuck, 89, of Richmond, Virginia, passed peacefully at home on November 27, 2019. Born in Minneapolis, MN, on December 17, 1929, to Dorothy and Carl H. Mattson, She graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1947, and married Joseph Masuck in 1957. She is survived by her children, David Masuck of Ft Lauderdale, FL, and Tracy Haines, of Richmond, VA, Grandchildren Cadence and Thomas Haines, of Richmond, VA, and her brother, Clark Mattson, of Minneapolis, MN.

She will be interred at Hampton National Cemetary, with her husband, Joe, at a date to be determined
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -