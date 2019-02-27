|
|
Dorothy L. Reedy entered eternal rest on February 22, 2019. She was born January 18, 1936 in Newport News, VA. She was a 1953 graduate of Carver High School. She was employed at Newport News Shipbuilding and a Teacher Assistant in the Newport News Public Schools. She was a deaconess at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Newport News, VA. She leaves to cherish, her sons, Daniel (Cynthia), Garry (Kathy) and Andre (Gail); 8 grandchildren and other relatives. A celebration of life will be held at 1 pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5405 Roanoke Ave., Newport News, VA 23605.Entombment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2019