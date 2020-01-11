|
Dorothy L Howerton Williams, 76, transitioned on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at her home in Newport News, VA.
Dot, as she was affectionally called was the third of seven children. Born April 13, 1943 in Newport News to Tommie and Hallie Howerton.
Dot was a graduate of Carver High School (`62) and attended Peninsula Business College.
Dorothy worked for the USPS, NNSY, and retired from the NNPS after more than two decades as a school bus driver, where she loved "her" children and they loved her. She enjoyed watching them grow!
Dot leaves to cherish her memories a son Timothy J Howerton of Indianapolis, granddaughters Alexis Walker of Atlanta, Tamara Carrington (Brandon) of Portsmouth, a grandson Travis Howerton (Elizabeth) of NY, 8 great grandchildren, 5 sisters, Gladys Nash of Hampton, Shirley H Barrow of Newport News, Joyce H Shepherd (Stephen) of Carrollton, Evelyn L Howerton,Karen H Walker (John) of Newport News, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Dorothy was proceeded in death by her husband Claude Williams, granddaughter Danielle A.Howerton, parents Tommie & Hallie Howerton, brother Thomas A Howerton, grandson in law Willie Walker.
Viewing will be heldfrom 10:00 am until 3:00 pm, Sunday January 12, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Monday, January 13, 2020 at First Baptist Church Jefferson Park 615-42nd St. NN,Va. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 11, 2020