|
|
Dorothy "Dot" Louise Kellihan, 77, of Hampton, VA went to be with the Lord on August 20, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, NC on July 8, 1942, she was daughter of the late Boyd Watson Mishoe Sr. and Evelyn Brown Mishoe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jesse Tarr; second husband Edward Kellihan; and brothers Watson Mishoe Jr., Houston Mishoe, Keel Mishoe, Morris Mishoe, and Frank Mishoe.
Dot was a former nutritional aid at the James River Convalescent Home. She was a lover of horses, fishing, Elvis, and country music. She was known as Lotto Mamma of Virginia, always with scratch tickets. She had a giving heart, always helping those in need and putting a smile on their faces.
Survivors include her son, Jerry Tarr (Brenda) of Hampton, VA; daughter Robin Bush (Bradley) of Harvest, AL; 5 grandchildren Jesse Tarr, David Tarr (Melissa), Jessica Bush, Jaclyn Bush, Brittany Johnson; brother Kenneth Mishoe (Patricia) of Hampton, VA; sister Faye Councill (Don) of Astor, FL and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Keep The Promise Ministries 402 Wythe Creek Rd Poquoson, VA 23662. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 22, 2019