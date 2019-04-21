Dorothy M. "Smokie" Phillips passed away on April 18, 2019 in Newport News, Va. She was a native of Braddock, Pa. and a resident of Newport News for 62 years. Smokie was a homemaker and a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She graduated from Braddock High School and she served as a WAVE - 2 machinist mate from August 1, 1944 to October, 1945. Smokie was a Red Cross Volunteer for 25 years, Lifelong Learning Society of Christopher Newport University, member of the Catholic Choir, volunteer for Mary Immaculate Day Surgery, and worked at the Thrift Shop and the Blood Bank at Fort Eustis. Smokie was passionate about exercise and she attended Body Fusion classes at Christopher Newport for over 25 years. Smokie was preceded in death by her husband, Thompson S. Phillips and six brothers and sisters. She is survived by her two daughters, Bonnie Lewis and Janet Jackson; son, Thompson S. Phillips, Jr.; six grandchildren, Matthew Weingart, Megan Ahsens, Tommy and Nathan Phillips, Justin and Logan Jackson; and five great-grandchildren, Adam and Daniel Weingart; Isaac, Ryan and Paisley Phillips.The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 27 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christopher Newport University, Lifelong Learning Society, Yoder Barn Theater, 660 Hamilton Drive, Newport News, VA 23602 (757) 269-4368. Published in Daily Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary