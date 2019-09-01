Home

Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
5405 Roanoke Ave. N.
View Map
Dorothy Marie Davis


1931 - 2019
Dorothy Marie Davis Obituary
Dorothy Marie Davis entered into her eternal rest August 26, 2019 at her home. She was born May 19, 1931 to late Bessie Palmer and Santiago Martinez in NN. She was a graduate of Huntington High Class of 1948. She retired from the James River Convalescent Center with over 35 years of service. She was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church.

She is survived by four sons, Fernando Davis, (Angela), Anthony Davis, (Andrea), James Davis, all of Hpt., and Melvin Davis, (Rocel), N.N. three daughters, Regina Holden and Jacqueline Dixon, both of Hpt., Teresa Perry, N.N.; daughter-in-law, Linda Davis, Hpt; 23 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will begin at 12 Noon Tuesday, Sept. 3rd, Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5405 Roanoke Ave. N.N. A viewing will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. followed by visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 1, 2019
