Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Newport News, VA
Dorothy Marie Talley Knight Obituary
Dorothy Marie Talley Knight, 87, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 24, 2020.

Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who put her family first. She was a caregiver for her mother, Louise, who had polio since the age of 6. Dorothy also was a caregiver for her husband, William, who passed in 2016. She was a gifted singer with the church music ministry and she was truly an inspiration to all who knew her.

Dorothy leaves behind her children, Larry Knight, Karen Morrison, and Diana Wagnitz; grandchildren, Kelly Wagnitz, David, Joshua, and Jacob Morrison, Jason Knight and Mitchell Knight.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Monday, January 27, 2020, in Peninsula Memorial Park, Newport News, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 26, 2020
