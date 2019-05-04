Home

Dorothy Marion Ford Craft, of Gloucester, the widow of Lt. Col Ronald Monroe Craft, age 95, went to her heavenly home May 1, 2019. Mrs. Craft was a member of Ware Episcopal Church. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Jean Moody (John), son Ronald Monroe Craft, Jr., grandchildren, Paula Huff (Ray), Mark Ottarson (Anita), Ronald M. Craft, III (Katie), and David L. Craft, great-grandchildren, Cole Huff, Brittany Ottarson, Mackenzie Huff, Kerian Craft, and Donavon Craft. A 2:00 pm graveside funeral service will be held Monday, May 6, 2019, at Ware Episcopal Church Cemetery conducted by the Reverend Tom Cohick. In memory of our loved one, please consider memorial contributions to Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue, PO Box 1417, Gloucester, VA 23061. We would like to thank the staff of Gloucester House and Riverside Walter Reed Hospice for their kindness, compassion, and love. Please visit hoggfh.com to sign our guestbook. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
