1/1
Dorothy Miller Paynter
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs.Dorothy Paynter, Age 83, Of Hampton passed away Saturday,September 5th, 2020, Peacefully in her home after a long battle with Dementia.

She was born October 9th,1937.Dorothy was preceded in Death by her Husband of 62 years Herbert Paynter Sr.

Dorothy was a hard worker and Homemaker who enjoyed trips to the beach. Above all she was a Mother.

Dorothy was Survived by her children Angela Floyd(husband Bert)Judy Tornoff, Diane Phares, Terri Paynter(Dan)and Herbie Paynter Jr.(Wife Tina).Her 6 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren .We will be Holding a Celebration of Life at a Later Date. She was known and Loved by many.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved