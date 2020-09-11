Mrs.Dorothy Paynter, Age 83, Of Hampton passed away Saturday,September 5th, 2020, Peacefully in her home after a long battle with Dementia.



She was born October 9th,1937.Dorothy was preceded in Death by her Husband of 62 years Herbert Paynter Sr.



Dorothy was a hard worker and Homemaker who enjoyed trips to the beach. Above all she was a Mother.



Dorothy was Survived by her children Angela Floyd(husband Bert)Judy Tornoff, Diane Phares, Terri Paynter(Dan)and Herbie Paynter Jr.(Wife Tina).Her 6 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren .We will be Holding a Celebration of Life at a Later Date. She was known and Loved by many.



