Dorothy Ripley Boniville, 85, of Newport News passed away April, 12, 2020. She is proceeded in death by her husband Joseph H. Boniville.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Boniville Cave (William II); and Wanda-Louise Boniville Knutty (Donald, Jr.) Grandchildren, Anthony Cave (Chelsea); Hunter Cave; Deidre Williams (Shane); Madison Knutty (Francisco Tanner).
In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial donations to be made to the Gideons International or Vested Interest K9's (www.Vik9.org).
A visitation will be open to the public at Altmeyer Funeral Home Denbigh Chapel April 14, 2020 from 4:30pm – 9:00pm. A private family graveside will be held Wednesday April 15, 2020.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 14, 2020