Dorothy S. Rayfield
1948 - 2020
Dorothy S. Rayfield, 72, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Born in Erwin, NC, she was a longtime Hampton resident where she had been a member of the former East Hampton United Methodist Church and served as the church secretary for many years. Prior to that she had worked for the civil service at Fort Monroe.

Dorothy enjoyed camping and was a member of the Peninsula Good Sam Club and for many years she participated with their Relay For Life team eventually serving as Co-Chairman for Relay For Life of Hampton.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she adored her family and was a huge Elvis fan.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph Charles Rayfield; two sons, Joseph Craig Rayfield and wife, Holly and David Eugene Rayfield; three granddaughters, Morgan and Hayley Rayfield and Ashleigh Burgess; a great-granddaughter, Bristol "BeBop" Marie Carr; three cousins, Michelle New, Barbara Smith and David New; and her beloved dachshund, Oliver.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Saturday, August 8, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Attn: Relay For Life of Hampton, 477 Viking Drive, Suite 130, Virginia Beach, VA 23452.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Memories & Condolences
July 30, 2020
Our families were very close growing up in NC. After Dorothy moved to VA, I enjoyed spending weeks with her every summer, lots of good times at the beach, her wonderful parents were great about taking us to fun places. When I married in 63, my husband's job took us to live in many states so I did not see Dorothy much. But when we did occasionally get together, she was smiling and happy to talk about family and the good ole days. I send much love to the family, having lost a close member of our family recently, we understand the pain of saying good bye, but when a loved one has not been well, I understand the peace of knowing anyone who believes the gospel of Jesus, as First Corinthians 15:1-4 is saved and will never suffer again. We pray for the family to receive peace during this time; because I have been sick and the many miles between us, we will not be able to come but will be thinking about my memories of Dorothy -and giving thanks for all who have trusted in the finished work of Jesus at the cross, knowing this gift of God will save from all the sadness and evil in this world now and forever.
Barbara Smith
Family
July 22, 2020
Dorothy and I knew each other from the 7 th grade at Buckroe Jr High School. We were great friends back then and made contact thru the years. My sincere condolences on your loss of a great wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, cousin and friend. She will be missed.
Wanda Dunn
Friend
July 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I know she will be missed. Wishing you all peace.
Shannon Martin
Acquaintance
July 18, 2020
Charles, we so enjoyed camping with you and Dorothy and doing Relay for Life with her and your family. Always a fun time. Love, Verdis and Ronnie
Clyde Knight
Friend
July 17, 2020
Remember all the good family time and know
She can suffer no more, God Bless and give
Peace to each of you
Joyce Griffith
July 16, 2020
So sorry to hear of Dorothy's passing. She was a great neighborhood mom growing up...they were all our moms. Love to the Rayfield family.
Rita Piester Webb
Friend
July 16, 2020
Love you and miss you! I know you are in a better place.
Craig Rayfield
Son
