Our families were very close growing up in NC. After Dorothy moved to VA, I enjoyed spending weeks with her every summer, lots of good times at the beach, her wonderful parents were great about taking us to fun places. When I married in 63, my husband's job took us to live in many states so I did not see Dorothy much. But when we did occasionally get together, she was smiling and happy to talk about family and the good ole days. I send much love to the family, having lost a close member of our family recently, we understand the pain of saying good bye, but when a loved one has not been well, I understand the peace of knowing anyone who believes the gospel of Jesus, as First Corinthians 15:1-4 is saved and will never suffer again. We pray for the family to receive peace during this time; because I have been sick and the many miles between us, we will not be able to come but will be thinking about my memories of Dorothy -and giving thanks for all who have trusted in the finished work of Jesus at the cross, knowing this gift of God will save from all the sadness and evil in this world now and forever.

Barbara Smith

