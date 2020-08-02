Dorothy S. Rayfield, 72, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Born in Erwin, NC, she was a longtime Hampton resident where she had been a member of the former East Hampton United Methodist Church and served as the church secretary for many years. Prior to that she had worked for the civil service at Fort Monroe.
Dorothy enjoyed camping and was a member of the Peninsula Good Sam Club and for many years she participated with their Relay For Life
team eventually serving as Co-Chairman for Relay For Life
of Hampton.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she adored her family and was a huge Elvis fan.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph Charles Rayfield; two sons, Joseph Craig Rayfield and wife, Holly and David Eugene Rayfield; three granddaughters, Morgan and Hayley Rayfield and Ashleigh Burgess; a great-granddaughter, Bristol "BeBop" Marie Carr; three cousins, Michelle New, Barbara Smith and David New; and her beloved dachshund, Oliver.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Saturday, August 8, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, Attn: Relay For Life
of Hampton, 477 Viking Drive, Suite 130, Virginia Beach, VA 23452.