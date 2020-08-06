On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Dorothy "Louise" Shortt, 88, was called home to be with her Lord. Born in Tarboro, NC, she had been a Peninsula resident for more than 76 years, and was a Hampton High School graduate. Louise attended Warwick Assembly of God. She was active in her Sunday School class and dearly loved her class leaders Glenn and Selma Jones. The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to them for taking such good care of her. She loved working in her yard, mowing her own grass, crafting, crocheting, reading, thrift store shopping, decorating for her Sunday School class events, and keeping up with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Survivors include her son David E. Shortt and his wife, Ann, of Yorktown; two grandchildren, Sherin Dee Linsley and her husband, Micah, of Knoxville, TN, and Michael David Shortt and his wife, Ashley Lauren, of Yorktown; and four great-grandchildren, Blake and Tanner Linsley, Morgan and Mikaela Shortt. She was preceded in death by her husband, O Earl Shortt; a brother James Howard Parker; a sister Ann Parker Jamerson; and a grandson Brian Michael Shortt.



A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Friday, August 7, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park with Pastors Jim Rodriguez, David Highlander, and Ernest Trueblood officiating. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required.



Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store