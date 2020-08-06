1/1
Dorothy "Louise" Shortt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Dorothy "Louise" Shortt, 88, was called home to be with her Lord. Born in Tarboro, NC, she had been a Peninsula resident for more than 76 years, and was a Hampton High School graduate. Louise attended Warwick Assembly of God. She was active in her Sunday School class and dearly loved her class leaders Glenn and Selma Jones. The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to them for taking such good care of her. She loved working in her yard, mowing her own grass, crafting, crocheting, reading, thrift store shopping, decorating for her Sunday School class events, and keeping up with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her son David E. Shortt and his wife, Ann, of Yorktown; two grandchildren, Sherin Dee Linsley and her husband, Micah, of Knoxville, TN, and Michael David Shortt and his wife, Ashley Lauren, of Yorktown; and four great-grandchildren, Blake and Tanner Linsley, Morgan and Mikaela Shortt. She was preceded in death by her husband, O Earl Shortt; a brother James Howard Parker; a sister Ann Parker Jamerson; and a grandson Brian Michael Shortt.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Friday, August 7, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park with Pastors Jim Rodriguez, David Highlander, and Ernest Trueblood officiating. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved