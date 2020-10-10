1/1
Dorothy Smith Reed
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Seaford, VA – Dorothy Smith Reed, 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was a native of Guys Mills, PA, and a Seaford resident since 1957. Dorothy was a member of Seaford Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking yard work and bird watching but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Samuel Reed a son Stephen Phillip Reed and a granddaughter Melissa Picardat. She is survived by her children, Kimberly Reed, Lori Reed, Michael Reed and Donald Dingle. She is also survived by her brothers, Carl Smith and John Smith and sisters, Sara Zieman and Shirley Rodenhizer as well as 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.

The family will receive friends on Monday October 12, 2020 starting at 12:30 with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM in Amory Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at a later date in Parklawn Memorial Park, Hampton, VA. Masks are required at the service as well as social distancing.

Memorials may be made to CHKD, 601 Children's Lane, Norfolk, VA 23507. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Amory Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved