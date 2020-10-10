Seaford, VA – Dorothy Smith Reed, 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was a native of Guys Mills, PA, and a Seaford resident since 1957. Dorothy was a member of Seaford Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking yard work and bird watching but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Samuel Reed a son Stephen Phillip Reed and a granddaughter Melissa Picardat. She is survived by her children, Kimberly Reed, Lori Reed, Michael Reed and Donald Dingle. She is also survived by her brothers, Carl Smith and John Smith and sisters, Sara Zieman and Shirley Rodenhizer as well as 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.



The family will receive friends on Monday October 12, 2020 starting at 12:30 with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM in Amory Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at a later date in Parklawn Memorial Park, Hampton, VA. Masks are required at the service as well as social distancing.



Memorials may be made to CHKD, 601 Children's Lane, Norfolk, VA 23507. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA.



