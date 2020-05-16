Dorothy Stout Carter, 78, of West Point, VA passed away May 14, 2020. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Lewis Carter, Sr. and parents Lawrence and Ruby Stout. Dorothy is survived by a son Arthur L. Carter, Jr.; a grandson Morgan L. Carter; sisters Anne S. Bowen of Richmond and Ruby S. Brown of West Point; a brother Lawrence N. Stout, Jr and his wife Libby of Henrico; a niece Lynn Vogel and her husband Ken of West Point; great-nieces Noel Cline of New York and Taylor Bloom and her husband Brent of Williamsburg; and a great-nephew Austin Vogel of Richmond. Dorothy's family would like to thank her loving caregivers, whom she referred to as "Her Girls," for the wonderful compassion they gave her in her time of need. Memorials may be made to West Point Christian Church, PO Box 800, West Point, VA 23181. Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held at Sunny Slope Cemetery. Vincent Funeral Home handling arrangements. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 16, 2020.