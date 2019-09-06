|
Dorothy Virginia "Dot" McKinney, 96 passed away Monday Sept.3, 2019. Born in Sulligent. Alabama, she was a longtime Hampton resident. Before settling in Hampton she was an Air Force wife for 30 yrs, traveling all over the United States & overseas. Dot was an Avon Representative for 20yrs. She & her husband loved spending the winters in Florida in their RV. Dot was a loving person who never met a stranger. She was a member of Fox Hill Road Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by her husband Kesler of 50 years. Dot is survived by daughters, Linda K. Oberle of Merriam, KS, Rebecca Haskins (Gary)of Waldorf, MD, Pam Ward (Max) Hampton, six grandchildren, Tony, Sandi, Sean, Jessica, Dale & Ryan, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter as well as many dear friends.
The family wishes to express special thanks to the staff at The Devonshire & the hospice staff with At Home Care.
The family will receive friends, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Sunday Sept. 8, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood funeral Home. Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. conducted by Dr. Nathan Cecil. Burial to follow at Hampton Veterans Memorial Gardens. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 6, 2019