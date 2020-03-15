|
|
Dorothy West Abernathy, 96, went to with the Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020. A lifetime Hampton resident with an endearing laugh Dorothy eventually became simply known as "Granny" to countless friends. She claimed card playing and collecting as her passions and a chance to make new friends.
Ms. Abernathy spent her working career with the telephone company and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of Virginia. At one time or another in the early days of Hampton phone service everyone spoke to Dot at CENTRAL as she connected calls or managed the operators. Dot knew many callers by name. She continued that same warm attitude throughout her life.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. A celebration of Dot's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 15, 2020