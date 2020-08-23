1/1
Dorothy Wallace "Annie" Jackson
Dorothy "Annie" Jackson, 82, wife of Morris Jackson Sr., and mother of Morris "Eddie-Boo" Jackson Jr. and Angie Graves, answered the Master's call on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. A walk through viewing will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 1:00 p..m to 5:00 p.m. at Whiting's Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon Tuesday at the funeral home. Due to the current health pandemic, only 50 people may be in attendance. Face coverings and social distancing are required. Full obituary and condolences can be left at whitingsfuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home
AUG
25
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
