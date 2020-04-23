|
|
On April 21, 2020 in a soft voice God said, "come home my child" to Dorothy "Dot" Woolard. She spent most of her life on loan to S.S. and Pearl Nixon. She was of Southern Baptist faith.
In 1948 Dot married her sweetheart, Douglas Woolard. This started her journey in service – in retail business, multiple woman's clubs, church and mission service, as well as many other organizations that she felt needed her help.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Douglas Woolard, her brother, Sam Nixon, her brothers-in-law, Cecil, Emerson and Meredith, and her sisters-in-law, Doris and Vivian. Left to cherish her memory is, as she called them, her boys David Pugh and Greg Swain; her brother-in-law Don and his wife, Liz; her sister-in-law Eva Maye; many nieces and nephews; a long standing friend from work, Don Dickenson; her travelling bud, Millie Brown; and too many special friends to name (you already know who you are).
The family extends a special thanks to the Riverside Hospice staff.
Memorials may be made to the Hampton Woman's Club, 171 Columbia Avenue, Hampton, VA 23669.
Services will be private.
May her memory be a blessing.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 23, 2020