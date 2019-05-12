Douglas Easley Richie, 87, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his home in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He was born March 11, 1932 to Jesse Garland and Elizabeth Douglas Richie in Roanoke, Virginia. He was a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, Virginia, where he met his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth (Kathryn) Morris Richie (Betts). After college and two years in the Army, Douglas spent 36 years as an Engineer at Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company. Once retired, he and his wife toured the country in their RV, often stopping to spend time with children and grandchildren. Other than traveling, he loved supporting his alma mater VPI, playing cards and board games, tending to his cats, working and playing on his computer, reading, and celebrating any special life event with family. Douglas was predeceased by his parents and his eldest son, Douglas Easley Richie, Jr. (Dee). Left to cherish his memory are his wife Betts; three of his children, Sharon Richie Schlatter of Virginia Beach, Christie Richie Hoare of Mechanicsville, and Joseph Charles Richie of Japan; his grandchildren, Matthew Webster of Spanaway, Washington, Jessie Vance of Portsmouth, Nicholas Hoare of Mechanicsville, Benjamin Hoare of Harrisonburg, and Erik Hoare of Mechanicsville; his great grandchildren, Leela and Kaiya Vance of Portsmouth; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Chesapeake Chapel, 929 Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake, Virginia, 23322. Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com. Published in Daily Press on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary