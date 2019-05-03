Home

Douglas Jackson Obituary
Douglas Jackson, 88, of Williamsburg passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory three children, Linda Robinson, Leon Jackson, and Latrice Redwine-Jackson, several grandchildren, and countless other family and friends. A celebration of Douglas' life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, at Williamsburg Community Chapel, 3899 John Tyler Highway,Williamsburg. A visitation and Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home, 251 Richneck Road, Newport News. For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on May 3, 2019
