Douglas Jackson, 88, of Williamsburg passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory three children, Linda Robinson, Leon Jackson, and Latrice Redwine-Jackson, several grandchildren, and countless other family and friends. A celebration of Douglas' life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, at Williamsburg Community Chapel, 3899 John Tyler Highway,Williamsburg. A visitation and Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home, 251 Richneck Road, Newport News. For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on May 3, 2019