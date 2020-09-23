1/1
Douglas L. Lawson
1961 - 2020
Douglas L. Lawson, formerly of Newport News, VA, passed away on September 3, 2020, at the age of 59. He was born in Norfolk, VA, on August 26, 1961. He graduated from Ferguson High School in 1980 and from Nashville Auto Diesel College in 1984. He was known for his willingness to help others and love of the water.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Jessie Lawson. He is survived by two children: Dianna Romyak (Matthew) and Lori Lawson-Dischner (Matthew); two grandchildren: Kara and Luke Romyak; mother of his children: Angela ("Jeannie") Lawson; and sister: Ann Shreve.

His family will hold a private memorial service at Hilton Christian Church on September 26. Those in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. My thoughts to the wonderful family! Doug was a good guy and I have many fond memories of him.
Billy Williamson
Family
