DOUGLAS LEE CHALKLEY
Douglas Lee Chalkley, 54, departed this life peacefully to enter his heavenly home. He was surrounded by his family. He is survived by his mother, Mae Chalkley, son, Sabian Lee Chalkley, sister, Phyllis Ayers and brother-in-law, "brother", Bucky Ayers; niece, Shelby R. Ayers and many loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Garnett Lee Chalkley, Jr.

Douglas had many talents. He was a musician, played every instrument, and was a singer. He performed for and with some famous local and big bands. He also played on the Radio Morning for FM 99 years ago. Douglas had many other special talents including art, history, and was very knowledgeable in aviation. Doug was involved with many areas of the church. He enjoyed going to Warwick Assembly of God where he played in the church band (known as Drummer Doug). He never met a stranger.

A Private Graveside Service was held at Peninsula Memorial Park by Pastor Jim Rodriquez. The family would like to thank The Hospice of Virginia and Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
October 2, 2020
When I heard of the passing of Doug ,an amazingly talented and truly beautiful person, the first thing I thought of was his love of life and everyone in it
I was always happy to be in his presence because he was like the piped piper. You could not have a bad thought or moment when you were with Doug. He had a quality that most people do not possess . Doug appreciated and was entusiastic about the little experiences in life and he made you feel the same. Doug brought an incredible amount of joy to many people in his music ,his art, and his unique personally. My deepest condolences to Mae, Phyllis,Bucky,Shelby, Sabian and all of his many friends and family. Doug was something very special
Rhonda Brogden
October 1, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
