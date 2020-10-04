When I heard of the passing of Doug ,an amazingly talented and truly beautiful person, the first thing I thought of was his love of life and everyone in it

I was always happy to be in his presence because he was like the piped piper. You could not have a bad thought or moment when you were with Doug. He had a quality that most people do not possess . Doug appreciated and was entusiastic about the little experiences in life and he made you feel the same. Doug brought an incredible amount of joy to many people in his music ,his art, and his unique personally. My deepest condolences to Mae, Phyllis,Bucky,Shelby, Sabian and all of his many friends and family. Doug was something very special

A great loss to all who knew him





Rhonda Brogden

Friend