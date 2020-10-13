Douglas Morris McCants, 62, of Phoenix Arizona passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. Doug was a graduate of Kecoughtan High School and the University of Virginia. He is preceded in death by his father, Aubrey Morris McCants. He is survived by his mother; Nancy McCants; his brother, Gregory McCants; and nieces, Erin McCants and Michelle Adams (Brian). Doug was a respected civil engineer throughout his career in Miami, Houston, Los Angeles and Phoenix. Doug was also known for his adoption, care and love of rescue cats. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, Virginia. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.