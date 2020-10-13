1/
Douglas Morris McCants
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Morris McCants, 62, of Phoenix Arizona passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. Doug was a graduate of Kecoughtan High School and the University of Virginia. He is preceded in death by his father, Aubrey Morris McCants. He is survived by his mother; Nancy McCants; his brother, Gregory McCants; and nieces, Erin McCants and Michelle Adams (Brian). Doug was a respected civil engineer throughout his career in Miami, Houston, Los Angeles and Phoenix. Doug was also known for his adoption, care and love of rescue cats. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, Virginia. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Blandford Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved