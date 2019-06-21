Douglas Phelps, 73, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Hampton after a short illness. Mr. Phelps was born in Newport News, VA to William and Zaola Phelps. He was employed by VDOT for 48 years and was due to retire in July 2019. Douglas was very active in go cart racing; a legacy his son and granddaughter will carry on with his passion. They raced at Langley with the HRKC and will continue racing at Albemarle Speedway.



Douglas leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Mary; his two daughters, Jenny Phelps of Newport News and Shirley Trejo of Chesterfield; his son, Douglas Jr. (Amber Hinson) of Hampton; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; brothers, Charlie Phelps of Smithfield and Dennis Lorren of Richmond; and his sister, Etta Black of Smithfield.



The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 pm on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home with Interment to follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary