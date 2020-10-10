DOUGLAS R. MURRAY died of Parkinson's Disease on October 3, 2020. Joining his wife Nancy for eternity, he leaves behind to mourn his passing: son David Rutherford Murray and brothers Andrew Murray and Howard Murray.



Born in Columbus, Ohio, on December 15, 1939, Doug graduated from the Columbus Academy in 1957 and Carnegie Tech in 1961. He immediately joined IBM, the company where he would work for the next 39 years, as a sales trainee in Michigan.



After serving his U.S. Army Reserve active duty status, Douglas and Nancy were married in 1966 and moved to Columbus, Ohio, where Doug continued to sell computers by day and attend business school by night, receiving his M.B.A. from The Ohio State University in 1969.



In 1970, Doug joined IBM's Education Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, and began attending night law school at what is now Northern Kentucky University, graduating in 1974 with his J.D. and beginning his corporate law career with IBM. One more degree would follow-an LL.M. from New York University in 1980.



Doug was always proud of the company for which he worked, his family, and his home. Fun time was spent traveling overseas and rooting for the Buckeyes. His enjoyment of reading never ebbed: if not a volume on travel, then maybe a mystery? The choices in God's library are certainly endless.



Inurnment will be beside Nancy, his wife of 48 years, in the columbarium at Williamsburg Presbyterian Church. Services will be private.



