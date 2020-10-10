1/1
Douglas Rutherford Murray
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOUGLAS R. MURRAY died of Parkinson's Disease on October 3, 2020. Joining his wife Nancy for eternity, he leaves behind to mourn his passing: son David Rutherford Murray and brothers Andrew Murray and Howard Murray.

Born in Columbus, Ohio, on December 15, 1939, Doug graduated from the Columbus Academy in 1957 and Carnegie Tech in 1961. He immediately joined IBM, the company where he would work for the next 39 years, as a sales trainee in Michigan.

After serving his U.S. Army Reserve active duty status, Douglas and Nancy were married in 1966 and moved to Columbus, Ohio, where Doug continued to sell computers by day and attend business school by night, receiving his M.B.A. from The Ohio State University in 1969.

In 1970, Doug joined IBM's Education Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, and began attending night law school at what is now Northern Kentucky University, graduating in 1974 with his J.D. and beginning his corporate law career with IBM. One more degree would follow-an LL.M. from New York University in 1980.

Doug was always proud of the company for which he worked, his family, and his home. Fun time was spent traveling overseas and rooting for the Buckeyes. His enjoyment of reading never ebbed: if not a volume on travel, then maybe a mystery? The choices in God's library are certainly endless.

Inurnment will be beside Nancy, his wife of 48 years, in the columbarium at Williamsburg Presbyterian Church. Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 7, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Douglas. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
October 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
October 7, 2020
I fondly remember Doug when we worked in the Cincinnati IBM ed center under Art Fiege. Sorry to her of his passing.
clarence baker
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved