Douglas Wayne Sizemore passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning February 20th, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Jim and Pat and his sister's Deborah Carlson and Donna Falberg.Doug was born on February 12,1959 at Norfolk General Hospital. He grew up surfing and spending time on the beach with his friends in Jacksonville, Fl. He moved to Hampton, Va. In 1993 and worked for Applied Electronics. He worked for ten years for Chesapeake Bay Shutters and returned to Applied Electronics in August, 2010 as their Logistics Manager. At five feet seven inches, Doug was larger than life. He was quick witted and could tell one hilarious joke after another. He enjoyed NASCAR, country music and was a die-hard Florida Gator fan. His favorite days were spent enjoying the sunshine on the beach. He was a true friend to everyone and the greatest dog sitter ever.A memorial service will be held this Sunday, February 24th, 2019 at 2pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Peninsula SPCA. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary