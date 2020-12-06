1/1
Dowell W. Hopson Jr.
Dowell W. Hopson, JR., 74 of Columbia, Maryland brother of Janice Barkers (James) of Yorktown, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020, surrounded by his family. He retired from the United States Army after 20 years of service and the United States Postal Service after 20 years of service. He is survived by his wife Yong, two daughters Suyon Oh and Chiyon Lee, four grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Donaldson Funeral Home, Clarksville, Maryland.

Published in Daily Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Donaldson Funeral Home Pa
12540 Clarksville Pike
Clarksville, MD 21029
(301) 854-0095
