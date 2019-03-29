Home

LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
Dustin Collins
Dustin A. Collins

Dustin A. Collins Obituary
It is with great sadness we announce that Dustin Collins, age 27, our beloved Son, Daddy, Brother, Family member and Friend, passed suddenly on Tuesday March 26, 2019. Dustin will be missed each and every day by his daughter, Ava Collins; father Chris (Stacy) Collins; mother Lila Collins; brothers, Clay (Maddie)and Cory (Amanda); step brother Tim Jessee; nephew Jaiden Gaskins; niece Allie Collins; grandparents, Rosa Lee and Randolph Barlow and Jim and Sherry Jones; his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many great friends. Dustin was a sweet, kind and loving young man with a beautiful and contagious smile. He was above all a proud and loving father. Dustin enjoyed his job as an accomplished Heavy equipment operator. He had a love of Country music and the outdoors that he enjoyed sharing with his daughter. When you think of Dustin, celebrate the good memories and remember that life is short and should be lived to the fullest. We love and miss you so very much. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 3 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2019
