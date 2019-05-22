|
|
Dwayne Reid, Sr., aka Dugla, aka Mr. Kingston, was born on September 13, 1991, to Christine Wright and Arthur Reid, in Jamaica. He was called to his eternal home on May 12, 2019.His loving memories will forever remain with his wife, Adrianna; sons, Dwayne, Jr. and Amir; mother, Christine Wright; fathers, Arthur Reid and David Aitchenson, Sr.; his twin brother, Jermain; other siblings, Kishor, Omega, Troy, David, Jr. and Tameka; and a host of other relatives and friends.A service celebrating his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, in Whiting's Chapel. Mr. Reid may be viewed on Friday beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the hour of his service. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on May 22, 2019