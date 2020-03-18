|
Dwight "Ike" Burlingame, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones. Dwight was many things: a Vietnam Veteran, Mason, Shriner and a member of the American Legion. He was a proud member of the Warwick Moose Lodge, #1711 and held every position within the lodge. Most importantly, he was a faithful husband to his beautiful bride of 62 years, a strong father, an amazing Opa, and the most loyal friend.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Burlingame. He is survived by his wife, Loni Burlingame; his two daughters, Loni RuthAnn and Christine Barnett; his six grandchildren and his 12 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and will live on in our hearts and memories.
Funeral Services are private. A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the . Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 18, 2020