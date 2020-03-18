Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222

DWIGHT "IKE" BURLINGAME

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DWIGHT "IKE" BURLINGAME Obituary
Dwight "Ike" Burlingame, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones. Dwight was many things: a Vietnam Veteran, Mason, Shriner and a member of the American Legion. He was a proud member of the Warwick Moose Lodge, #1711 and held every position within the lodge. Most importantly, he was a faithful husband to his beautiful bride of 62 years, a strong father, an amazing Opa, and the most loyal friend.

He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Burlingame. He is survived by his wife, Loni Burlingame; his two daughters, Loni RuthAnn and Christine Barnett; his six grandchildren and his 12 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and will live on in our hearts and memories.

Funeral Services are private. A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the . Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DWIGHT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weymouth Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -