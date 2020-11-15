1/1
Dwight David Howard III
1953 - 2020
Dwight David Howard III, born on January 22, 1953, passed away on November 8, 2020. For the duration of his illness, Dwight impressed his doctors, nurses, family and friends with his determination and courage. He was a native of Hartsville, SC, and had lived in Philadelphia, PA, Newport News, VA, and most recently, Seymour, IN. Dwight proudly served his country as an officer in the US Navy. He was employed for many years as a chemist for several pharmaceutical companies and loved his work.

Dwight enjoyed watching television, especially cooking shows and CNN. He loved jazz and was an avid football fan. He was caring and had a wonderful personality. He will be remembered for his smile and great sense of humor. Dwight will be missed by everyone whose life he touched in some way.

Dwight was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Howard; brothers, Darryl Howard and Purvis Yates; and sister, Velvelette "Pencil" Howard. He leaves to treasure his memory, his daughter, Brooke Howard; former spouse, Patricia Howard; brothers, Alvin Cuffie, Glenn Howard, Keith and Travis Yates; sisters, Linda and Twaina Howard, Stacy and Katrina Yates; and countless other relatives and close friends.

Dwight will be laid to rest in the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 14, 2020
Thank you Big D for being a loving, kind, generous soul. Meeting you was a blessing in disguise. From the first time I met you, I knew you were special. You entered my life as a stranger, but left it as a brother. You touch the lives of all those fortunate to meet you. When I was down, you picked me up with your pragmatic optimism. When I needed help you where always there if possible. I will miss your smiling face and your sense of humor. We love and miss you Big D, but we will never forget you. RIP brother.
Jerry Anderson
Friend
November 14, 2020
My dear cousin,friend,brother I will truly miss you,your laughter,our long conversation on the phone and most of all your visits when we would get together. REST IN PEACE
Linda Hudson
Family
November 14, 2020
In loving memory of an amazing person. We will love you and miss you always. Rest in paradise, cousin Dwight.
Eugonda Patrice Butts
Family
November 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful father, friend and ex spouse.I will miss you so much,especially talking on the phone. Rest in peace, until we see each other again. Patricia Howard
Patricia Howard
Family
November 14, 2020
We would like to express our sincere condolences to the Howard family for the loss of their loved one. We remember who very much Dwight loved both of you, Pat and Brooke. We pray that your hearts will be at peace knowing that he is at peace in heaven.
Dennis, Debra & Dedra
DENNIS RUFFIN
Family
November 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. You have inspired so may people in your life. We will remember the great memories spent with you.
Love,
Brooke
Daughter
