Dwight David Howard III, born on January 22, 1953, passed away on November 8, 2020. For the duration of his illness, Dwight impressed his doctors, nurses, family and friends with his determination and courage. He was a native of Hartsville, SC, and had lived in Philadelphia, PA, Newport News, VA, and most recently, Seymour, IN. Dwight proudly served his country as an officer in the US Navy. He was employed for many years as a chemist for several pharmaceutical companies and loved his work.



Dwight enjoyed watching television, especially cooking shows and CNN. He loved jazz and was an avid football fan. He was caring and had a wonderful personality. He will be remembered for his smile and great sense of humor. Dwight will be missed by everyone whose life he touched in some way.



Dwight was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Howard; brothers, Darryl Howard and Purvis Yates; and sister, Velvelette "Pencil" Howard. He leaves to treasure his memory, his daughter, Brooke Howard; former spouse, Patricia Howard; brothers, Alvin Cuffie, Glenn Howard, Keith and Travis Yates; sisters, Linda and Twaina Howard, Stacy and Katrina Yates; and countless other relatives and close friends.



Dwight will be laid to rest in the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA.



