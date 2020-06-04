Dwight Jarol Phinizy, 68 of Augusta,Ga but a resident of Norfolk, VA for the past 44 years was called home Friday May 15, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories, three Children, Christine, Jessica, Kristopher and seven grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 9 am to 2:00 pm. Following the viewing a private family service will be live streamed at 2 PM.
Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117, www.smithbrothersfh.com
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 4, 2020.