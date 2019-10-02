|
|
Dwight Timothy Hudgins, 72, peacefully entered eternal rest Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. Dwight was born to the late Celestine and Alexander Hudgins, Sr.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Alexander Hudgins, Jr. Dwight was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Sheila; two sons, Dwight (Timika) and Timothy; one daughter, Ashley; one sister, Phyllis; 6 grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.
The funeral service will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11am at First Baptist Church Morrison located at 12720 Patrick Henry Dr. in Newport News, Va. with the Rev. D. Freeman officiating. Viewing will be from 12:00-6:00pm on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home, 251 W. Queen St. Hampton, Va 23669.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 2, 2019