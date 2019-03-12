Home

Dwight W. Beebe Obituary
Surrounded by family and friends, Dwight W. Beebe passed from this life to start his new life with God. He was born in Midland, Michigan and graduated from Midland Senior High School. He served three terms with the US Army in Vietnam.He is predeceased by his son, Jerald Beebe and his parents, William & Velma Beebe. He is survived by his wife, Helen; daughters, Sarah Beebe and Kimberly Glass (Kyle); Daughter-in-law, Deborah Rosenthal (Daniel); brother, Robert Beebe (Caroll); sisters, Evelyn Anderson Huston and Carol Jean Wooster (Wayne); sister-in-law, Sheryl Jammer (Dennis), brothers-in-law, Lewis Gould Jr, Roger Gould (Jonnie), Ralph Gould (Pam); stepson, Brian Sheets (Becci) and step-daughter-in-law, Gerrie Sheets; and his 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6:00-7:00pm at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted by Pastor Larry Ronan of Faith Baptist Church at the Weymouth Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at 1:00pm. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens, Hampton, VA. There will be a luncheon following the graveside service at Faith Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 100 Blackburn Lane, Hampton, VA 23666 or to a COPD research company of your choice. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 12, 2019
