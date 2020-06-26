Dwight Waverly Tyler
Sergeant First Class (Retired) Dwight Waverly Tyler, husband of Mrs. Lillian Tyler transitioned on June, 19 2020 at his home in Newport News, Virginia. A viewing for Mr. Tyler is scheduled from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m Friday, June 26, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News, Virginia. Services with military honors will held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27 within New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, Virginia 23666. Services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
JUN
27
Service
02:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
