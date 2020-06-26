Sergeant First Class (Retired) Dwight Waverly Tyler, husband of Mrs. Lillian Tyler transitioned on June, 19 2020 at his home in Newport News, Virginia. A viewing for Mr. Tyler is scheduled from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m Friday, June 26, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News, Virginia. Services with military honors will held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27 within New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, Virginia 23666. Services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 26, 2020.