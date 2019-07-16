Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church
1024 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA
View Map
Resources
E. Dale Chestnut Obituary
E. Dale Chestnut, 82, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was a native of Nakina, North Carolina and a resident of Newport News, Virginia for 56 years. Dale was a civil servant QA Specialist for SUPSHIP, USN in Newport News and retired after 30 years. He was a member of Chestnut United Methodist Church, and was a member of the Deer Run Golf Association and the Ft. Eustis Golf Association.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Lincoln and Beulah Chestnut and brother, Odell Chestnut. Survivors include his wife, Sandi Chestnut; daughters, Trudy Mock (Kevin) and Kimberly Montalvo (Joshua); sons, Kelly Chestnut (Monique) and Michael Allen; 10 grandchildren, Jarrett, Ryder, Sienna, Alex, Jonah, Sean, Sage, Sofia, Sydney, and Chloe; and many loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17 at Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church, 1024 Harpersville Road, in Newport News, officiated by Rev. Robert M. Chapman, II. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on July 16, 2019
