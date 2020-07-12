E. Lane Gale Beale passed peacefully into heaven on July 11, 2020. Born May 1, 1925, E. Lane was the only daughter of Joseph and Edith Gale of Isle of Wight County, VA. E.Lane graduated from Mary Washington College and touched many young lives as a math and business teacher in Isle of Wight County Schools. She was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband of 64 years, Carl M Beale, Jr, son Roger Lane Beale and dear granddaughter Adrienne Beale, as well as her two brothers Bronson Gale (Mary) and Robert Gale (Charlotte). Early retirement years brought many wonderful memories of golf and fun with all the "Snow Birds" in Ft. Myers, FL. After relocating to Williamsburg from her beloved family home on the Pagan River in Smithfield, she was an active resident of WindsorMeade of Williamsburg for many years, where she was an avid bridge player and enjoyed may social activities with new friends including her special friend and companion Paul Hotinger. She is survived by her sons Carl M. Beale, III (Karen) of Richmond and Richard G. Beale (Tres) of Phoenix, AZ. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Carl M. Beale IV of Virginia Beach, Robert Beale (Emily) of Wilmington, NC, Derrick Beale of Oceanside, CA, Lane Beale of Mission Viejo, CA, Emerson and Madison Beale of Virginia Beach, as well as Dana Bradford (Dennis) and Casey Mooney (Chris) of Charleston, SC. She was blessed with many great grandchildren who adored "Mom ELane". A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wed. July 15, 2020 at St. Luke's Church in Smithfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg and Hope House Foundation in Norfolk.



