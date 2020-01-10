|
|
Earl Benjamin Lankford, Jr passed away peacefully at home after a valiant battle with Stage 4 Small Cell Lung Cancer. Earl was born in Newport News in 1952. His family purchased a home in Greenwood Farms where he made lifelong friends and memories. He joined Westhampton Baptist Church in 1959. He attended Hampton High School and transferred to Bethel High School where in graduated in 1970, the Original Class. He was in choir throughout his school years. He went to Christopher Newport College and joined Chi Psi Omega, a group that still meets together. Baseball and Softball was one of his passions and he played for Westhampton and later rec league Guthrie's Lunch. A friend urged him to try Community Theater and he appeared in several local productions; his favorite was playing Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar. He was working with B Wills Lee Contracting Co when he met his soon to be wife JoAnn and together, they made a lifetime of memories. He became a journeyman Electrician and joined Eastern Electric that he and the partners purchased to form Harbor Construction. He retired as partner and Senior Project Manager. He was an integral part of the rising success of Harbor and was well respected by his peers. He valued the long-term friendships that he had in his personal and professional life. They were on display throughout his illness by the many cards he received. A friend commented that he was loved and that was something that he could take with him into the next life.
He was preceded by his father Earl Benjamin Lankford and his sister Paula Lankford. He is survived by his mother Verma McCormic Lankford, his wife JoAnn Kell Lankford, Sisters Nancy Smith (Tom), Gloria McDaniels, Dianne Bell (Steve), Kathi Christiansen, many Nieces and Nephews and their children, and his God daughter Cari Tretina.
The family wishes to thank their friends and neighbors Mike and Melina Bouley for all their care and comfort during Earls Illness. They are proof that angels walk among us.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on January 18, 2020 at 11:00AM at Westhampton Baptist Church 631 Aberdeen Rd Hampton, VA 23661. A family visitation will be held immediately after the service in the Fellowship Hall of the Church.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you consider contributions to a Cancer Organization of your choosing. Mr. Cancer has been around for thousands of years and despite all the brilliant research he still manages to sneak into our bodies, avoid the treatment and win. We have to fight back.
Published in Daily Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020