Earl D. "Johnny" Johnson passed in peace on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at home with family. Johnny is survived by his wife of 60 years; V. Fern Johnson, three children; Daniel E. Johnson, Dorenda R. Johnson, and Renee J. Stuart along with seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Johnny was proudly employed at Hop's Place for over 50 years serving his community.
The family will be accepting visitors from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Friday, December 27th at the Johnson residence.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 23, 2019