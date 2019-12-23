Home

Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Johnson Residence
Earl D. "Johnny" Johnson

Earl D. "Johnny" Johnson Obituary
Earl D. "Johnny" Johnson passed in peace on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at home with family. Johnny is survived by his wife of 60 years; V. Fern Johnson, three children; Daniel E. Johnson, Dorenda R. Johnson, and Renee J. Stuart along with seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Johnny was proudly employed at Hop's Place for over 50 years serving his community.

The family will be accepting visitors from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Friday, December 27th at the Johnson residence.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 23, 2019
