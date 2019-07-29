|
Earl Dale Holland went to be with his heavenly Father on Friday July 26, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Born October 10, 1937 to Bryant & Vera Holland. Affectionately known to most people as Papa, Dale spent his life loving his family and teaching the valuable lessons of hard work, integrity and the importance of family. He worked as a machinist for Coats & Clark for 20 years. He was an avid gardener, coin collector and Republican. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Grace Wiley Holland, his children, Glenn Holland (Mary), Wanda Chamberlain (Scott), J.D. Holland (Jennifer), Joni Kahler (Tim). 14 Grandchildren, Joshua Fox (Kristen Smith), Amanda Tate (Ira), Matthew Fox (Julianna), Ryan Chamberlain (Katie), Kyle Chamberlain, Lauren Chamberlain, Brandon Holland (Laura Challoner), Melyssa Briggs (Brandon), Bryant Holland (Nick), Brittany Allen (Alex), Caitlyn Tait (Dakotah), Courtney Kahler, Laura Kahler and Emily Foltz. 16 Great-Grandchildren, Hayden, Kylie, Madilyn, Dylan, Makenna, Nathan, Brody, Lennon, Sydney, Kaydence, Haley, Joey, Caleb, Hynleigh, Daniel & Christopher. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many longtime family friends, A visitation will be held at Amory's Funeral Home on Tuesday July 30th 2019 from 6-8 pm and the Funeral will be held Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to CHKD in honor of Dale and his love for children. The family would also like to express our deepest gratitude to Heather, Danielle, and Chanelle of the Riverside Hospice Team for the excellent care they provided for Dale.
Published in Daily Press on July 29, 2019