|
|
Earl Douglas Powell, Jr. "Doug", went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He was born April 6, 1929, to Albertine and Earl Douglas Powell in Newport News, Virginia.
Doug was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Wilma. He is survived by his son, Wayne and his wife, Vanessa and his daughter, Wendy and her husband, Jim. Doug and Wilma were also blessed to have six grandchildren, Lindsey, Clay, Trevor, Summer, Skylar and Tanner, as well as two great-grandchildren, Anthony and Brinkley.
Doug was a musician who began playing drums at Newport News High School and played in local bands for many years. He met his wife Wilma, who was also a drummer, while playing in those bands. He worked at Newport News Shipbuilding until his retirement and then went to work at Peninsula Funeral Home for many years.
Doug was loved and admired by his family and will be truly missed. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Jim Paisley. Burial will be in Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 27, 2019