|
|
Earl Evans, Jr., 73, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. Earl was born at Riverside Hospital and was raised in Grafton, VA. He was a 1966 graduate of York High School, and while he was attending York, he helped build and operate the radio station WYES 91.5 and was a disc jockey.
Earl served in the U.S. Naval Reserve and later was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was employed as a master electrician and retired after 30 years with the City of Newport News as a Traffic Signal Electronic Specialist.
He was a member of amateur radio (KE4 NBX), president of District Seven Advisory Council and EC for Gloucester County.
Earl had been a member of the Daffodil Committee, Appalachian Trail Club, and the Tidewater Search and Rescue performing duties of search management and field team leader. He was a volunteer for the Rosewell Plantation Ruins, and the City of Newport News Parks and Recreation, where he served as a leader for Explorer Post 7 of Newport News Parks and Recreation.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents Earl Evans, Sr., and Lucille Evans and a brother Norman Evans.
He is survived by his wife Patty Evans of Gloucester, VA; daughters Katie Evans of Gloucester Point, VA, Jennifer Newton (Wayne) of Windsor, VA; and a grandson Seth Savage, also of Windsor. He is also survived by a brother Bernard Evans(Terri) of Newport News, VA, and extended family, Weston Cox of Poquoson, VA, Sean Savage and Teresa Savage, of Gloucester, VA.
Earl never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a hand to everyone. He will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Earl's memory may be made by mail to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA, 18901, or online at WWW.DementiaSociety.org/donate.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 12, 2020