Hampton – Earl F. Allen, 90, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was born in Piedmont, West Virginia to the late Robert Lenwood Allen and Frederica Saunders. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Greta Young Allen. Earl served 21 years in the U.S. Air Force and worked for Thomas Nelson Community College after his military retirement. He was a dedicated husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters: Tracey Allen, Terry Allen, and Sandra Allen Boyd; his grandson, Joshua Allen Boyd; son-in-law, Dwight Boyd; and a host of loving relatives and caring friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank or a charity of your choice
. A graveside service will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, November 20, 2020 at 1 PM. Services of comfort entrusted to Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. An expanded obituary can be found at www.cookebros.com
.