Earl F. Parker, 73, died Friday, March 27, 2020. A lifelong resident of Hampton, he was a member of Fox Hill Central United Methodist Church, Monitor Lodge #197 A.F. & A.M., Past Worthy Patron of Eastern Star Colonial Chapter #40, and the Sons of the Confederate Veterans.
He was a huge NASCAR fan and he loved his family and his cats dearly.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Lee Turner Parker; two daughters, Angela R. Fain and husband, Michael and Kristi L. Elmore and husband, Mike; his sister, Myrlan P. Taylor and husband, James; and three grandchildren, Jacob A. Fain, Arianna L. Rundstrom, and Nolan C. Fain.
Services will be private.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020