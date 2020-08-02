1/1
Earl Johnson Gray Jr.
1923 - 2020
Earl Johnson Gray, Jr., 97 years old, was born February 18, 1923 and passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020 at The Hidenwood Retirement Community. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen C. Gray, of 58 years and a grandson, Wayne Butner, Jr.

Together they raised 6 children, sons Bill Young (Sue) of Newport News, Robert Young (Tricia) of Jarvisburg, NC, and Earl J. Gray III (Caron) of Newport News; daughters Janice Sears (Bill) of Baltimore, MD; Denise Dailey (Dan) of Newport News, and Lisa Hayes (Jeff) of Maineville, OH. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Earl loved life and get-togethers with his family and took great pride in showing off his cooking skills. He played football at Newport News High School and later won a football scholarship to Clemson University. Dad was also an avid Washington Redskins fan. After school, Earl became a Navy career man. He enjoyed offshore fishing in the OBX and caught several citations over the years. He loved telling jokes and stories which entertained all those around him. He was a devoted member of Morrison United Methodist Church, until it was dissolved.

Earl was a dedicated member of the Warwick Masonic Lodge (#336) for over 52 years and was active in the Peninsula Shriner's Club where he played the recorder and cymbals in the Oriental Band for many local parades.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the caring staff at The Hidenwood Retirement Community, as well as Hospice Community Care. A special note of thanks to his devoted companion aide, Sharon Brown, who provided our Dad with the most kind and loving care and always put a smile on his face.

The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, our Dad would be honored to have donations made in his memory to the Shriner's Children's Hospital through donorrelations@shrinenet.org.

A private graveside service for family members will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
