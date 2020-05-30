On Wednesday May 27th, Earl (Ernie) L. Monds Jr 61, passed away at home surrounded by his family. Ernie worked at NNS for 36 yrs as a Pipefitter training many apprentices in pipefitting and in life.



He leaves behind his wife of 34 yrs, Maria Monds, his children Dustin Turlington, (Angie), and Tiffany Caruso, (Phil) and 5 grandchildren, Dillan, Haley, Levi, Ava and Landon. He also leaves behind a large extended family.



Ernie was known for his infectious smile, he could have you laughing in a heartbeat, and he was a great practical joker. He never met a stranger, he would talk to everyone, and made fast friends. He was a great provider, showed unconditional love, and sacrificed so much for his wife and children. He sold his beloved Trans Am so we could buy our first home. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboy and UNC Tarheel fan and loved NASCAR. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



