Earl L. Monds Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Wednesday May 27th, Earl (Ernie) L. Monds Jr 61, passed away at home surrounded by his family. Ernie worked at NNS for 36 yrs as a Pipefitter training many apprentices in pipefitting and in life.

He leaves behind his wife of 34 yrs, Maria Monds, his children Dustin Turlington, (Angie), and Tiffany Caruso, (Phil) and 5 grandchildren, Dillan, Haley, Levi, Ava and Landon. He also leaves behind a large extended family.

Ernie was known for his infectious smile, he could have you laughing in a heartbeat, and he was a great practical joker. He never met a stranger, he would talk to everyone, and made fast friends. He was a great provider, showed unconditional love, and sacrificed so much for his wife and children. He sold his beloved Trans Am so we could buy our first home. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboy and UNC Tarheel fan and loved NASCAR. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved