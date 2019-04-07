Earl Kellum, 73, was called home by the Master of the Sea on April 4, 2019. Surrounded by Nancy, Billy, Arlene and Gail. Earl was born on April 12, 1945 in Gloucester, Va. Earl was the son of Vendell and Mildred Kellum.Earl has worked as a commercial fisherman all his life, and as a true fisherman would tell you, Earl was the best to ever to step on a boat. Earl was the Captain of the Misty Dawn, if she could only tell the tales. Earl loved the water and he loved Arnold Smith like a son, Arnold was his deckhand for 12 years, they laughed over many stories and pranks up until the end. Earl felt proud to represent his livelihood and community by accepting the honor of being Grand Marshall in the 2015 Guinea Jubilee.Earl was predeceased by his parents, brother Vendell, Jr. and sister Joyce. Earl is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Nancy S. Kellum, son Billy (Gail). grandson Paul (Tyler), sister Arlene (Will), brothers Dick (Theresa), Pete (Joyce),. Earl was(UNGA) to his special great nieces and Nephews, John, Becky, Brandon, Matthew, Vernon, Ashlynn, Gracie, Virginia, and Sophia, Earl loved all of them as if they were his own. Earl was also survived by many nieces and nephews that loved his dearly.A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date. Inurnment will be private. Friends and family will meet at the home. Memorial donations may be made to Abingdon Vol. Fire and Rescue. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary