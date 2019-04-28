|
Earl Morris Lupton, Jr., was a longtime resident of the peninsula until moving to Chesapeake eighteen years ago. He was employed by CSS.He was preceded in death by his parents Earl M. Lupton, Sr. and Mary P. Lupton. Survivors include his uncle Jasper M. Lupton and two aunts Elizabeth Campen and Hellen Glazebrook and several cousins.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home from 9-10 AM followed by a funeral service at 10 AM at the funeral home with Ray H. Mc Pherson officiating. Burial will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to the National Down Syndrome Society.Please leave online condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 28, 2019