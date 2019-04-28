Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Lupton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl M. Lupton Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Earl M. Lupton Jr. Obituary
Earl Morris Lupton, Jr., was a longtime resident of the peninsula until moving to Chesapeake eighteen years ago. He was employed by CSS.He was preceded in death by his parents Earl M. Lupton, Sr. and Mary P. Lupton. Survivors include his uncle Jasper M. Lupton and two aunts Elizabeth Campen and Hellen Glazebrook and several cousins.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home from 9-10 AM followed by a funeral service at 10 AM at the funeral home with Ray H. Mc Pherson officiating. Burial will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to the National Down Syndrome Society.Please leave online condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
Download Now